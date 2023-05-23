Aviva PLC Acquires New Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 692 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $58,936,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. UBS Group raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,306.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,250. The company has a 50-day moving average of $966.02 and a 200-day moving average of $839.28. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,345.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $742,701.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,753,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 563 shares of company stock worth $373,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.