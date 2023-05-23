Aviva PLC Boosts Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 703,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,505 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $48,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 57,095 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after acquiring an additional 51,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.18. 136,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,624. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

