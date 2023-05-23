Aviva PLC Buys 17,820 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 0.8% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of McKesson worth $170,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.62. 109,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,304. The company has a 50-day moving average of $364.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

