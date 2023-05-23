Aviva PLC Sells 8,300 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $92,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,351.7% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $45,121.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $45,121.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $37,995.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,814 shares of company stock worth $484,853 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.33. 1,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.05. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $131.50. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.35.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.77 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

