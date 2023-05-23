Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,400 ($17.41) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.68) price target on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Avon Protection Price Performance

AVON stock traded down GBX 105 ($1.31) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 865 ($10.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,781. Avon Protection has a 1 year low of GBX 732 ($9.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($15.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82. The company has a market capitalization of £261.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5,766.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 936.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,008.17.

Avon Protection Company Profile

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

