Badger DAO Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00009219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $48.47 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,303,805 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

