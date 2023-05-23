Baldwin Investment Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 986.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.