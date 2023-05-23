Baldwin Investment Management LLC Invests $333,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,234,792,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,073,026,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $918,473,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health stock opened at $457.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.81. The company has a market capitalization of $108.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

