Baldwin Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

