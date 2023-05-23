Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $62.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $65.54. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.