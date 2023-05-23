Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $155.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.11 and its 200 day moving average is $162.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

