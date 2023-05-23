Baldwin Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.5 %

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $105.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $156.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

