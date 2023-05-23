Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Down to $4.72

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.57. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 306,073 shares.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.82.
Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 2.5 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.89.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 2,001.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
