Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 149,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,962,000 after purchasing an additional 33,907 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 120,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA traded down $5.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.08. 262,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,858. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The firm has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

