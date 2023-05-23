Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 12,606 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,250,942,000 after acquiring an additional 136,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Solar by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after buying an additional 60,266 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Solar by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $218,933,000 after buying an additional 131,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,678,000 after purchasing an additional 132,285 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.84. 709,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,974. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.77 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,409 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,073. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

