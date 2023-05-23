Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,286 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $361.55. 1,085,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,280,745. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.21 and its 200-day moving average is $321.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.28 and a 12-month high of $379.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research raised their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

