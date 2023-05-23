Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.66 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 722.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Edison International by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,871,000 after purchasing an additional 562,352 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,497,000 after purchasing an additional 201,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Edison International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,413,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $68.11. 80,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average is $67.58. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

