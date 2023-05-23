Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 215.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,699 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 10.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 92,992 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,341,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

