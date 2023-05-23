Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,980 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.86. The company had a trading volume of 485,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5935 per share. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

