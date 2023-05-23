Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 10,034 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,034 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

General Electric Stock Down 1.1 %

General Electric stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.41. 736,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,233,395. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $112.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $105.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

