Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,342 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $226.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,228. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.99.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

