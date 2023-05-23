Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 206 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $75.39. 633,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average of $68.23. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

