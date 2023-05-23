Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 6,167 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,860 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after purchasing an additional 882,517 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.53. 1,552,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,682,493. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average is $76.19. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,110,633.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,938.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,045 shares of company stock valued at $13,169,831 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

