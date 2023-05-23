Bard Associates Inc. Has $220,000 Stock Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SLR Investment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in SLR Investment by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Insider Transactions at SLR Investment

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 34,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $552,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,267,696 shares in the company, valued at $52,152,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 34,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $552,662.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,267,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,152,428.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shiraz Kajee bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $101,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 145,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,018. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $54.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 364.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Compass Point lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

SLR Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.