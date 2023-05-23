Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $61.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Argus lowered Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered Bath & Body Works from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.45.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $38.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $49.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.52.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

