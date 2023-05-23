Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Position Decreased by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Beam Therapeutics worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 256.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 78,267 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.34. The company had a trading volume of 392,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,053. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $73.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 412.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. Analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEAM. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $58,134.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $58,134.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $74,380.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,373.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,533 shares of company stock valued at $288,945. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

