Berenberg Bank Trims Energean (LON:ENOG) Target Price to GBX 1,530

Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,585 ($19.71) to GBX 1,530 ($19.03) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Energean to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Energean Stock Performance

ENOG stock traded up GBX 42 ($0.52) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,141 ($14.19). 325,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14,212.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,231.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,274.13. Energean has a 12 month low of GBX 929.50 ($11.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,622 ($20.17).

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

