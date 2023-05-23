Beta Finance Price Reaches $0.0954 (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0954 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beta Finance has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $64.59 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,272,727 tokens. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

