BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMRN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Avian Securities downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.65.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.95. 128,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 244.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.75. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.02.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $723,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,126,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,735,465 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

