Bitcoin Gold Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $12.52 or 0.00046775 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $219.31 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00117951 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00032439 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.