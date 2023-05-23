Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24.50

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.13 million and $24.50 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00118625 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00046525 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00032213 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001061 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

