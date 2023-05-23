Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Up 5.5%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 2,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 71,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance
About Bitdeer Technologies Group
Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
- BJ’s Pulse On Retail Beats Expectations
- Just How Real Is Zoom’s Recovery Potential?
- Can Lowe’s Lead Discretionary Stocks Lower In 2023?
- AutoZone Reports Earnings Beat, Shares Fall, Outlook Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.