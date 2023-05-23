Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Up 5.5%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 2,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 71,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.