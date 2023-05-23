BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Shares Gap Down to $69.60

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.60, but opened at $65.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club shares last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 1,189,704 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.