BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Trading 3.8% Higher

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $14.09. 5,435,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 2,964,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the first quarter valued at $74,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Featured Stories

