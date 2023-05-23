Bondly (BONDLY) Hits Market Cap of $5.46 Million

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Bondly has a market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $60,432.81 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bondly has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bondly alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance.

Buying and Selling Bondly

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bondly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bondly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.