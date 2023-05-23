boohoo group’s (BOO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 45 ($0.56) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOO. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.06) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 43 ($0.53) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 61.44 ($0.76).

boohoo group Price Performance

Shares of LON BOO traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 43.20 ($0.54). 4,122,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,309,590. The firm has a market cap of £548.64 million, a PE ratio of -1,440.00 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.65. boohoo group has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 92.28 ($1.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

