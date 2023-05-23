Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Booking worth $68,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $452,154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Booking by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 176,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,161,000 after buying an additional 87,390 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 619.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,682,000 after buying an additional 67,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 270.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 76,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,229,000 after buying an additional 55,663 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $40.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,655.30. The stock had a trading volume of 39,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,341. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,786.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,613.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,353.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,753.25.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

