Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) is Game Creek Capital LP’s 10th Largest Position

Game Creek Capital LP lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up about 2.5% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.50. The stock had a trading volume of 114,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $79.85 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average is $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

