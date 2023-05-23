Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Trading Up 6.5%

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.95. 347,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,763,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $680.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $129.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 8.36%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,398,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,192,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

