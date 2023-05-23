Britvic plc (BVIC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.20 on July 5th

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Britvic Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 915 ($11.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,726.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 697.50 ($8.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 950 ($11.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 900.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 830.31.

Get Britvic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.44) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 933 ($11.60).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.