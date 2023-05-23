Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 933 ($11.60).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.44) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Britvic Stock Performance

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 916.50 ($11.40) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 900.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 830.31. Britvic has a 52-week low of GBX 697.50 ($8.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 950 ($11.82). The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,726.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38.

Britvic Cuts Dividend

About Britvic

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is 5,471.70%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

