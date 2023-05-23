Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.16.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $14.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $692.80. 2,069,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,795. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $698.99. The company has a market capitalization of $288.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $632.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

