Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.8% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $6.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $685.27. 1,234,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,915. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $632.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $588.77. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $698.99. The stock has a market cap of $285.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

