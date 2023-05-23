Brokerages Set HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Target Price at $80.91

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.91.
HQY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 34.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,668 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after acquiring an additional 244,868 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,528,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,862,000 after acquiring an additional 204,378 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HealthEquity Price Performance
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $233.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.43 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. Equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HealthEquity Company Profile
HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.
