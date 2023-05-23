Brokerages Set HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Target Price at $80.91

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.91.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 34.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,668 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after acquiring an additional 244,868 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,528,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,862,000 after acquiring an additional 204,378 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $233.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.43 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. Equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.