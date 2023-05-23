Brokerages Set NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) PT at $84.83

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $128,590.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $128,590.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $165,243.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,615 shares in the company, valued at $14,097,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,105 shares of company stock valued at $621,533. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 47.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 34.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $120.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.65.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NovoCure will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

