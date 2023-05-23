Brokerages Set Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Price Target at $145.40

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 66.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,771,000 after purchasing an additional 841,364 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Republic Services by 10.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,325,000 after purchasing an additional 738,378 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Republic Services by 63.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,327,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,556,000 after purchasing an additional 513,200 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG opened at $143.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.34%.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.