Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.89

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.89 and last traded at C$10.08, with a volume of 55645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.17.

Brompton Split Banc Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.42. The stock has a market cap of C$185.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Brompton Split Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Split Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Split Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.