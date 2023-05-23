BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target Cut to GBX 150

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 150 ($1.87) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BTGOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BT Group from GBX 275 ($3.42) to GBX 280 ($3.48) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BT Group from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 135 ($1.68) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on BT Group from GBX 240 ($2.99) to GBX 225 ($2.80) in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.67.

BT Group Price Performance

BTGOF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. 1,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,695. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.43.

About BT Group

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

