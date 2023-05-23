Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,950 ($36.69) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BNZL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,250 ($40.42) to GBX 3,375 ($41.98) in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($34.20) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,060 ($38.06) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,955 ($36.75).

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 3,147 ($39.14) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,542 ($31.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,249 ($40.41). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,103.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,013.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,247.86, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 13,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,986 ($37.14), for a total transaction of £389,553.56 ($484,519.35). In related news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($37.34), for a total transaction of £147,368.18 ($183,293.76). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 13,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,986 ($37.14), for a total value of £389,553.56 ($484,519.35). Insiders sold a total of 81,898 shares of company stock worth $249,954,592 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

