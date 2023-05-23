Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Given New GBX 2,400 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,730 ($21.52) to GBX 2,400 ($29.85) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.88) to GBX 2,250 ($27.99) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,040 ($25.37) to GBX 2,200 ($27.36) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,245 ($27.92) to GBX 2,360 ($29.35) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,322 ($28.88).

Burberry Group Stock Performance

BRBY opened at GBX 2,331 ($28.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,489.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,329.90. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,529 ($19.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,656 ($33.03). The company has a market capitalization of £8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Burberry Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 44.50 ($0.55) per share. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,684.68%.

In other news, insider Alan Stewart acquired 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,320 ($28.86) per share, for a total transaction of £49,996 ($62,184.08). Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

